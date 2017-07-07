Divers actively searching for reported missing person in Branford

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Rescue teams are in Branford searching for a missing person in the water near Tabor Drive Friday afternoon.

Just after 2:00 p.m. emergency crews responded to Tabor Drive to search for a missing person. News 8 received several messages from viewers via Report-It indicating a high police, fire, and Coast Guard presence with divers in the water.

It is unclear who they missing person may be or how long they have been in the water. The scene is still active.

News 8 will post additional details to this story as soon as more information becomes available.