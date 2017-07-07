Divers actively searching for reported missing person in Branford

By Published: Updated:
Search teams in the water near Tabor Drive in Branford (WTNH / Tom Parent)

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Rescue teams are in Branford searching for a missing person in the water near Tabor Drive Friday afternoon.

Just after 2:00 p.m. emergency crews responded to Tabor Drive to search for a missing person.  News 8 received several messages from viewers via Report-It indicating a high police, fire, and Coast Guard presence with divers in the water.

2017 07 07 branford search 2 Divers actively searching for reported missing person in Branford
Search teams in the water near Tabor Drive in Branford (WTNH / Tom Parent)

It is unclear who they missing person may be or how long they have been in the water. The scene is still active.

News 8 will post additional details to this story as soon as more information becomes available.