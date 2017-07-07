Freebie Friday! Yoga, festivals & tours to take this summer

Related Coverage Freebie Friday! Eight summer freebies for kids

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– It’s Friday and that means we are looking around for some great freebies. We are stretching your dollar with free events you can bring the family to this summer. There are a lot of free events this summer. We picked out a few things you can jump in on throughout the summer.

Take the kids to the Submarine Force Museum in Groton for free. Open from 9-5 everyday except Tuesday.

Sundays at four, enjoy a free concert at Walnut Beach in Milford. Also, don’t forget about Oyster Fest in Milford. That’s free admission and coming back this year on August 19th.

Enjoy free yoga Wednesday nights at Riverfront Plaza in Hartford.

Or take a free tour at Bushnell Park at the Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Arch Thursdays from noon to 1:30.

You can get into the Stepping Stones Museum for free the first Thursday of every month from 5 to 8 in Norwalk.