Hamden Police arrest man on weapon charges, larceny

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hamden Police arrested a man for weapon charges and larceny on Wednesday night.

According to police, a Hamden police officer observed a stolen motor vehicle that was traveling in the area of Newhall Street and Marlboro Street. They say the vehicle was stolen in North Haven, however the officer lost sight of the vehicle.

Police say not too long after, another Hamden police officer located the stolen vehicle that was now traveling in the area of Shelton Avenue and Goodrich Street. They say the officer conducted a motor vehicle stop on Hazel Street in New Haven. Authorities say two of the occupants fled on foot.

Officials say, the officer was successful in detaining, the front passenger, Tavon Jones. They say located in close proximity to Jones was a loaded .357 Magnum revolver. Authorities say he was promptly arrested and transported to police headquarters.

Jones, 22, of New Haven, was charged with carrying a pistol without a permit, weapon in a motor vehicle, and larceny.

According to officials, Jones is scheduled to appear in court on July 19th in Meriden. They say the investigation is ongoing.

