In the Bender Kitchen with Connecticut Sun forward Alyssa Thomas

(WTNH)-The Connecticut Sun is celebrating its 15th anniversary season. Forward Alyssa Thomas visited CT Style to make one of her favorite recipes, meatloaf! Thomas is a contender to make the WNBA All-Star Team. The Connecticut Sun is a professional women’s basketball organization in the WNBA. The team is owned by the Mohegan Tribe and plays at Mohegan Sun Arena. Be sure to check out upcoming games July 8th and 16th for Hometown Hero day and the Dog Days of Summer.

Meatloaf with butternut squash purée:

-1 lb of ground beef

-1 egg

-Crackers (ritz/tollhouse)

-BBQ sauce

-Butter

-Butternut squash

 

