Injuries reported in I-91 rollover in Wallingford

Published:
(CT State Police)

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– There were minor injuries in a rollover that closed part of I-91 southbound in Wallingford Friday morning.

The Connecticut Department of Transportation reports that the left lane of I-91 southbound was closed in Wallingford between Exits 15 and 14 due to a rollover crash that was reported around 10:30 a.m.

The accident has since been cleared from the travel portion of the highway. Police however ask drivers to reduce speed when approaching the area and use caution on the wet roads.

There were minor injuries in the crash but there’s no word on how many people were involved. The cause of the rollover is also unknown as it is unclear if weather played a factor.

The accident remains under investigation.

