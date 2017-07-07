Injuries reported in I-91 rollover in Wallingford

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– There were minor injuries in a rollover that closed part of I-91 southbound in Wallingford Friday morning.

The Connecticut Department of Transportation reports that the left lane of I-91 southbound was closed in Wallingford between Exits 15 and 14 due to a rollover crash that was reported around 10:30 a.m.

Cleared: Delays – WALLINGFORD #I91 South at Exit 15 (RTE 68) at 7/7/2017 11:11:02 AM — Statewide CTDOT (@CTDOT_Statewide) July 7, 2017

The accident has since been cleared from the travel portion of the highway. Police however ask drivers to reduce speed when approaching the area and use caution on the wet roads.

#CTtraffic: I91 sb X15 Wallingford minor injury rollover off the travel portion. Reduce speed approaching area and use caution on wet roads. pic.twitter.com/MCa7Q4yjrL — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) July 7, 2017

There were minor injuries in the crash but there’s no word on how many people were involved. The cause of the rollover is also unknown as it is unclear if weather played a factor.

The accident remains under investigation.