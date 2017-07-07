Local chocolatier celebrates World Chocolate Day

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Friday is apparently “World Chocolate Day.”

Some say on this day in 1550, 467 years ago, chocolate was introduced in Europe.

Whether that’s true or not, we’re celebrating anyway.

News 8 Photojournalist Tom Parent took us to “Chip in a Bottle” in New Haven.

“Chocolate’s innate, everyone loves it. Just the flavor, the senses, the smoothness of it is so amazing.

A lot of people look at the chocolate and they say ‘it’s so nice, it looks so beautiful, it’s so nice, I don’t know if I should eat it.’

The art of it is just amazing because of what chocolate can do. You can solidify it in all sorts of shapes. You can color it, you can make it hard. You can make it soft. It’s extremely scientific, in order to make the chocolate hit a certain snap to have smoothness or to not melt in your hand right away, there’s a lot that’s involved with it, including proper temperatures, tempering the chocolate specifically.

People look at it and just think, ‘oh it’s just chocolate.’

When you’re tempering, it’s very soothing to play with the chocolate on the tabling, and get the chocolate moving. It feels like an ocean wave kind of, that’s going back and fourth.

‘This part right here is really relaxing,’ and eating of course.

Just the flavor the softness of the chocolate as you’re eating it, melting the flavor and the aromas that come in through the nose, it’s really therapeutic. So, I have always gravitated towards chocolate, without a question. I feel like I’m a very detail-oriented person when it comes to working with confections, so working with chocolate, it just kind of felt natural. It felt like that’s kind of what I was meant to do,” an employee at Chip in a Bottle told News 8.

If you didn’t get enough chocolate on Friday, Saturday is chocolate with almonds day and Sunday is National Sugar Cookie Day.