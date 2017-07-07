Malloy says Hartford bankruptcy should be “last resort”

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Gov. Dannel P. Malloy says he still believes filing for bankruptcy protection should be a “last resort” for Connecticut’s capital city.

The Democrat told reporters Friday he has not received a request from Hartford officials to sign off on a bankruptcy filing, as required by law.

City officials announced Thursday they’ve retained Greenberg Traurig LLP, a law firm founded in Miami, to provide legal services as Hartford evaluates its restructuring options.

Hartford leaders are hoping to persuade state lawmakers to provide them with $40 million in additional state aid. The General Assembly, however, has not yet passed a new budget for the fiscal year that began July 1.

State lawmakers are still grappling with how to cover a projected two-year, $5 billion deficit.