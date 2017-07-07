Malloy says Hartford bankruptcy should be “last resort”

By Published:
- FILE - Connecticut State Capitol in Hartford (WTNH / Mark Davis)

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Gov. Dannel P. Malloy says he still believes filing for bankruptcy protection should be a “last resort” for Connecticut’s capital city.

The Democrat told reporters Friday he has not received a request from Hartford officials to sign off on a bankruptcy filing, as required by law.

City officials announced Thursday they’ve retained Greenberg Traurig LLP, a law firm founded in Miami, to provide legal services as Hartford evaluates its restructuring options.

Hartford leaders are hoping to persuade state lawmakers to provide them with $40 million in additional state aid. The General Assembly, however, has not yet passed a new budget for the fiscal year that began July 1.

State lawmakers are still grappling with how to cover a projected two-year, $5 billion deficit.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s