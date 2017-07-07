Manchester police investigate motorcycle accident

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH)- Manchester police say a collision between a car and a motorcycle has left a 33-year-old man in the hospital in serious condition.

Police say the accident happened at 9 p.m. Thursday night on Highland Street. Police are still trying to determine the factors leading up to the crash.

Authorities do say Kyle Malloy, who was riding the motorcycle, was not wearing a helmet.

Nobody in the car was hurt. Manchester police are appealing to anyone who might have seen the crash to contact them as they continue their investigation.