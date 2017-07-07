Manchester police investigate motorcycle accident

By Published:
Manchester police cruiser (file).

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH)- Manchester police say a collision between a car and a motorcycle has left a 33-year-old man in the hospital in serious condition.

Police say the accident happened at 9 p.m. Thursday night on Highland Street. Police are still trying to determine the factors leading up to the crash.

Authorities do say Kyle Malloy, who was riding the motorcycle, was not wearing a helmet.

Nobody in the car was hurt. Manchester police are appealing to anyone who might have seen the crash to contact them as they continue their investigation.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s