More than 30 promoted at New Haven PD ceremony

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Friday was a day of celebration for the New Haven Police Department. Thirty-four men and women were promoted during a ceremony at Wilbur Cross High School.

Mayor Toni Harp attended the ceremony. Loved ones and colleagues presented the badges to the candidates.

The New Haven Police Department now has five new detectives, 15 new sergeants, 13 new lieutenants and one new assistant chief of administration.

Police Chief Anthony Campbell says it is an important day not only for the department, but for the New Haven community.

It means that for the first time we’re really filling those top ranks,” Campbell said. “We’re showing people that if they work hard we acknowledge the work that they’ve done, and that each and every one of these 34 people being promoted, they are leaders in our department.”

This was the largest group of promotions the department has had.