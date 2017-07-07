New law protects pregnant women in CT

Recently signed law ensures protection in the workplace for pregnant women and other related conditions.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Working mothers in the workplace can expect more from employers in the state — after Governor Dannel Malloy signed into law a bill — protecting pregnant workers.

“Across Connecticut and across the country, we know that every day women face discrimination and issues when they are pregnant in the workplace,” says Sarah Croucher with NARAL Pro-Choice Connecticut who was among those lobbying hard for it.

The legislation empowers women to stay in their jobs when they are expecting.

It includes basic needs — deemed not a burden to employers.

“That includes potentially longer breaks, periods in which they can sit down, bringing a bottle of water to work with them. Not carrying heavy weights. And it also protects them against being pushed into an accommodation that the do not need and do not want when they are pregnant.”

Suzann Saquicela has worked at Wade’s Dairy for nine years. She gave birth twice and experienced high risk pregnancies.

“I had to be on bed rest — and they absolutely allowed me that time. Not a problem.”

At times — she worried, she wouldn’t be able to keep her job.

“They always, always, no matter what the situation is, they’ve always allowed me that flexibility.”

Doug Wade — heads up the 124 year old family owned and operated business.

“We could accommodate by putting their office space downstairs as opposed to upstairs. Certainly if they were going to be breastfeeding after pregnancy we would accommodate that. ”

He says being flexible is the right thing to do, “We need good people, we believe we attract good people because we do care about their needs.”

The new law allows pregnant women to file a complaint with the Commission of Human Rights and Opportunities.

It takes effect October 1, 2017.