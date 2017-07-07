New London announces street closures and parking bans for Sailfest this weekend

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — A big crowd is expected in New London this weekend for the 40th annual Sailfest, and New London police have released the following list of street closures and parking bans to help things move smoothly through the weekend.

On Saturday July 8 beginning at 4 am, vehicles parked in the following locations will be issued parking tickets and towed:

1. Bank Street from Tilley Street to State Street

2. South Water Street (entire length)

3. State Street from S. Water Street to Eugene O’Neill Drive

4. Atlantic Street (entire length)

5. Bank Street Connector

6. Bank Street between Blinman Street and Woviotis Place

7. Blinman Street between Bank Street and Brewer Street (both sides) [UAC parking only]

On Saturday July 8 beginning at 6 am, the following streets shall be closed to traffic:

1. State Street between Eugene O’Neill Drive and Bank Street

2. South Water Street, (except as noted below)

3. Bank Street between Tilley Street and State Street

Note: The above streets will remain closed overnight

4. Eugene O’Neill Dr. between Gov. Winthrop Boulevard and Green Street (approx. 4 pm – 10 pm)

5. Bank Street -Northbound @ Howard Street (approx. 4 pm – 10 pm)

On Saturday, July 8 beginning at 6 am, Water Street between Atlantic Street and State Street and the entire length of South Water Street will be open to two-way traffic northbound and southbound. Alleyways will be blocked. There will be no parking on South Water Street.

* Access to South Water Street will be made via Atlantic Street to Water Street to South Water Street.

A control point will be established at the intersection of Water Street and Atlantic Street to control access to South Water Street. Traffic will be limited to:

o Fishers Island Ferry-employees & families and customers (No permit required)

o Emergency Vehicles

o Vendors (setup only & re-supplies)

o Entertainers going rear of Dockside (pick up/drop off lot)

o Businesses / Residents on the east side of Bank Street.

o Vehicles that have parking passes to park in the private lots off of South Water St.

Note: Access to Bank Street at Tilley Street will be closed to all traffic except police, fire, and EMS personnel.

On Sunday July 9, 2017 the following streets shall be closed to traffic as follows:

1. State Street between Eugene O’Neill Drive and Bank Street until festival ends.

2. South Water Street until festival ends.

3. Bank Street between Tilley Street and State Street closed until festival ends.

4. 9 am – 9:15 am, Eugene O’Neill Drive will be closed from Masonic Street to State Street for the staging of the road race.

* Street closing times are estimates. Some streets may be closed earlier if pedestrian safety dictates.

Sunday July 9th Sailfest 2017 Charter Oak Federal Credit Union – 5K Road Race:

On Sunday, July 9 at approx. 9:15 am, the 5K road race will start at Eugene O’Neill Dr. and will cover several city streets.

Route: Begins in front of Citizens Bank on Eugene O’Neill Drive, down Eugene O’Neill Drive, left onto Tilley Street, right onto Bank Street, left onto Howard Street, right onto Willetts Avenue, right onto Montauk Avenue, right onto Bank Street, left onto Tilley Street, straight onto Huntington Street, right onto Governor Winthrop Boulevard, right onto Eugene O’Neill Drive, left onto State Street to the finish line.

The following traffic considerations will be in place for the Fishers Island Ferry arrival and departures:

1. The last ferry leaving New London on Saturday will be 3:30 pm

2. The last ferry arriving from Fishers Island on Saturday will be at 5:30 pm

3. A checkpoint will be established at Water Street and Atlantic Street during festival hours to allow access to the terminal.