NY man sentenced to prison for involvement in southeastern CT drug ring

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A Queens, New York man was sentenced on Friday in Bridgeport U.S. District Court for distributing crack cocaine.

The 30-year-old man, Quadon Chambers, will serve five years in federal prison, followed by four years of supervised release.

The investigation into this case was headed by the Connecticut State Police Statewide Narcotics Task Force East and U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration into the large-scale distribution of narcotics in southeastern Connecticut.

The investigation revealed that Sydney Jackson, also known as “Fatz,” and others regularly acquired kilogram quantities of cocaine and heroin from sources in New York and transported the drugs to southeastern Connecticut. Much of the cocaine was converted to crack cocaine by Jackson in Connecticut, and the drugs were distributed through a network of dealers in Groton, Norwich, New London, Stonington, Westerly, R.I. and the surrounding area.

The investigation also revealed that John King, of Queens, used an apartment on East Main Street in Norwich to store, process and package narcotics for street sale. Chambers was arrested on April 28, 2015, after officers made entry into the apartment and found him weighing and packaging narcotics for distribution. Officers seized approximately 150 grams of crack cocaine and approximately 80 grams of heroin from the apartment, and approximately $4,000 in cash from Chambers. Officers also searched a vehicle that was parked outside of the stash house and seized a kilogram of cocaine. The car was registered to John King.

On November 24, 2015, a federal grand jury in Hartford returned a 35-count superseding indictment charging Chambers, Jackson, King and 10 other defendants with various narcotics trafficking and firearm offenses. In addition, approximately 20 individuals were prosecuted on related state charges.

Chambers has been detained since his arrest. On November 4, 2016, he pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute, and to possess with intent to distribute, 28 grams or more of cocaine base.

On October 27, 2016, Jackson pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute 280 grams or more of cocaine base. On February 16, 2017, he was sentenced to 10 years of prison.

King has pleaded guilty and awaits sentencing.