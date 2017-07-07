President Trump to meet with Russia’s Putin in Germany

GERMANY (WTNH)– All eyes are on Germany Friday for the G-20 Summit and for the meeting between Presidents Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin of Russia.

The big question is will they discuss the Russian hacking of last year’s election?

You would think the Russian hacking of the election would come up at some point, but this story has been so strange right from the beginning, who knows what will happen in Germany.

We don’t even know for sure if these two have met before. President Donald Trump has said that he met President Vladimir Putin, then he said he never met him. There is certainly plenty to talk about once they do sit down together.

There’s the Russian annexation of Crimea, violating Ukraine’s long-established borders. There is Russia’s support of President Bashir al-Asaad of Syria, as he uses chemical weapons against his own people. When it comes to the hacking of last year’s election, however, President Trump Thursday was still not ready to put the blame solely on Russia. Here’s what President Trump said in Poland.

“Well I think it was Russia and I think it could have been other people and other countries,” said Trump.

While the President was in Poland, he gave a speech in Warsaw that had people cheering and chanting his name. He is in for a different kind of reception in Germany, where we’ve seen violent protests in the streets, police using water cannons and tear gas to try to control the protestors. They are not just protesting Donald Trump, but the idea of the G-20, where leaders of the 20 largest economies in the world get together to make decisions that impact everyone else.

President Trump is in for more criticism from the G-20 itself. This is the first global summit since he announced the U.S. was pulling out of the Paris climate accords. Terrorism and immigration are also on the agenda.