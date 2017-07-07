Quassy Amusement Waterpark Gets Supercharged

MIDDLEBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Three new gigantic water raft rides are coming to Quassy’s Splash Away Bay for the 2018 season. The addition will bring the number of slides to 15 at the lakeside complex. In addition to the new slides, Quassy will also construct Splash Away Bay Cafe & Deck overlooking Lake Quassapaug with rooftop seating.

“We’re thrilled that we can start the project later this summer and have it completed for the waterpark’s opening next year,” said park President Eric Anderson. The largest of the three giant slides will be a TantrumTWIST, also known as TORNADO, which will accommodate two-person rafts. The patented funnel shape flushes riders up the TANTRUM walls, oscillates each tube multiple times and generates the suspended-weightlessness sensation that is unique to ProSlide funnel rides. After dropping into the funnel, riders are swept up the wall to the equator line, which is actually perpendicular to the ground. The ride creates the illusion of going over the edge and keeps even the craziest thrill enthusiasts returning for more.

Two gigantic PIPEline serpentine slides will round out the three-ride attraction. The new slides will all depart from one platform and conclude in runoff troughs near Saturation Station. The PIPEline slides are designed for single our two-rider rafts. “ProSlide is extremely proud to be the trusted partner to Quassy Amusement Park for every one of the waterslides at Splash Away Bay. We are thrilled to be working again with the Quassy team to add brand new guest experiences to Splash Away Bay,” said Phil Hayles, vice president business development, ProSlide Technology.

The water park expansion will be the single-largest investment in the park’s history, Anderson noted. “Within the past several years, we have invested heavily in the park with new water attractions, amusement rides and infrastructure improvements,” Anderson added. “Two new rides were added this year as well as our new candy shop and administration offices.”

Quassy Amusement Park & Waterpark is in its 109th year and features more than two dozen rides and attractions.