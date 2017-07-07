Quinnipiac University to host camp for children with lost limbs

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Quinnipiac University is working to make a difference. The school is kicking off its camp for children with limb loss and their families.

The camp is called ‘Camp No Limits.’ The program’s recreational activities aim to help kids develop self confidence and form friendships while participating in games and sports.

Parents and siblings will have the chance to experience a network of support.

The camp runs from Friday through Sunday at Quinnipiac York Hill Campus on Sherman Avenue in Hamden.