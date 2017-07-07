Report It Recap: July 7, 2017

By Published: Updated:

(WTNH) — This week was all about red, white and YOU! We celebrated the 4th of July – America’s 241st birthday. Here’s a look at the holiday through your eyes.

So many of you spending time with family and friends. Dressed in the colors of the USA. Especially all the kids. Everybody showing their patriotism and pride. A celebration of the summer. Per the usual, the pets got in on the action. Some of them willingly taking part in the festivities. Others, perhaps forced. All in the name of fun though. You know it’s a good time when the lobster is wearing a top hat.

Of course, what would the 4th of July be without those fireworks. Here they are above Holy Land in Waterbury. And many of you got some great pictures of the rocket’s red glare, which isn’t always easy to do. Fireworks going up in New Britain, Madison, Milford, West Haven, as well as Derby and Shelton.

The Pearl Harbor Memorial Bridge all lit up.

Jaxon in Bristol celebrating his first birthday. Some of his friends joining him for the occasion.

Finally, congrats to these ladies in East Haven. Winning the District 4 Championship Game. The Ortiz Boxing Gym in Bridgeport took home the USA Boxing Junior Olympic National Title.

Thanks for sending in all your great photos!

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s