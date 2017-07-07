Report It Recap: July 7, 2017

(WTNH) — This week was all about red, white and YOU! We celebrated the 4th of July – America’s 241st birthday. Here’s a look at the holiday through your eyes.

So many of you spending time with family and friends. Dressed in the colors of the USA. Especially all the kids. Everybody showing their patriotism and pride. A celebration of the summer. Per the usual, the pets got in on the action. Some of them willingly taking part in the festivities. Others, perhaps forced. All in the name of fun though. You know it’s a good time when the lobster is wearing a top hat.

Of course, what would the 4th of July be without those fireworks. Here they are above Holy Land in Waterbury. And many of you got some great pictures of the rocket’s red glare, which isn’t always easy to do. Fireworks going up in New Britain, Madison, Milford, West Haven, as well as Derby and Shelton.

The Pearl Harbor Memorial Bridge all lit up.

Jaxon in Bristol celebrating his first birthday. Some of his friends joining him for the occasion.

Finally, congrats to these ladies in East Haven. Winning the District 4 Championship Game. The Ortiz Boxing Gym in Bridgeport took home the USA Boxing Junior Olympic National Title.

Thanks for sending in all your great photos!