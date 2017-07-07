Restaurant Road Trip: Big City Vibe at Elm City Social

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — This week on Restaurant Road Trip, Chef Plum is taking you on a culinary adventure to New Haven, CT. Elm City Social serves up a New York City vibe, with New Haven’s only rooftop lounge.

Elm City Social Chef / Owner, John Brennan filled us in on his menu:

The dishes change seasonally. We keep it fresh, make everything from scratch, and cook the way you’re supposed to. We do our jerk chicken tacos, chicken and waffles, and homemade potato chips. Made from scratch every day. 

Chef Plum went in the kitchen with Chef Brennan, to learn all about the wildly-popular Elm City burger:

We use chuck and brisket blend.  Awesome.  Sear it off real quick, a little salt and pepper, on an English muffin, a little smoked aioli we make from scratch.  A little bit of red onion jam, and arugula, and tomato.  It’s really good meat.  We use no hormone, no antibiotic meat, and it’s all free range.

The summer cocktail of the week is “The Elm City Rubber Ducky”, with Asylum Distillery gin. The concoction calls for 2 oz. of gin, ¾ oz. of grapefruit juice, a ½ oz. of lemon to add acidity, topped with a rubber ducky. 

Visit Elm City Social and tell them Chef Plum sent you: 266 College St, New Haven, CT 06510

