West Rock Tunnel/Heroes Tunnel in New Haven reopens after car accident

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The West Rock Tunnel, also known as the Heroes Tunnel on the Hamden / New Haven line was closed after a car accident on Friday night.

According to Hamden Fire Department, Route 15 southbound at the tunnel was closed after a two car accident with a roll-over.

HFD Parkway IC reports RT15 SB closed at West Rock tunnel, 2 car MVA with rollover. #cttraffic #Hamden — Hamden Fire Dept (@HamdenFireDept) July 7, 2017

Connecticut State Police Troopers say the accident happened inside of the tunnel near exit 59.

#CTtraffic: Rte 15 sb x59 New Haven temporarily closed for minor injury crash inside the tunnel. Reduce speed approaching area. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) July 7, 2017

Officials say there were no injuries reported.