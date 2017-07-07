Safety tips for motor scooter riders

(Photo provided by Norwalk Police)

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Department of Motor Vehicles and a trauma surgeon are offering tips for safe moped riding.

“Motor scooter and motorcycle riding are enjoyable summertime activities, but both can be dangerous as we see from the latest crash data,” Dr. Brendan Campbell, trauma surgeon at Hartford Hospital, said in a news release.

That data shows the number of crashes in Connecticut involving mopeds went up 12-percent from 2015 to 2016.

“Following the rules of the road and practicing some basic tips can make a difference when it comes to safety, injuries and even death,” DMV commissioner Michael Bzdyra said in the news release.

The two offered these basic tips for moped riders:

  • If the maximum speed of the scooter is less than the speed limit of the road that you are on, you can operate it in the right hand lane or upon the right shoulder of the road unless making a left turn.  Motor scooters cannot be operated on sidewalks, limited access highways or turnpikes.
  • Wear a helmet and other protective gear.
  • Make sure you’re visible. Wear reflective clothing. Stay out blind spots of vehicles. Use your turn signal.
  • Search around you for potential hazards. Evaluate any possible hazards, like turning cars or railroad tracks. Execute the proper action to avoid the hazard.

