State officials warn of IRS scam

(WTNH) — State officials are warning people that crooks are still calling people in Connecticut claiming to be from the IRS trying to rip you off.

State tax officials say complaints about those scams are still rolling in.

DRS Commissioner Kevin Sullivan said, “Beware of fake phone calls. If you get a call from an aggressive, belligerent, or insistent person who says you will be sued or jailed if you don’t make an immediate payment: suspect fraud. Generally, the IRS and CT DRS send taxpayers billing notices through the mail before ever calling. If you need to make sure a call is legitimate, hang up and call the number of the agency’s official website.”

Usually the crook on the phone says you owe tax money and if you don’t pay right now, you’ll go to jail. If you get a call like that, hang up.

“IRS scam calls are among the most common scams,” said Consumer Protection Commissioner Michelle H. Seagull, “If someone calls you from the IRS, and you’re not expecting contact, hang up the phone. If you get a message – don’t call back. Most importantly – spread the word. Make sure your friends and neighbors know this is a scam so they don’t lose their hard earned money.”

The Connecticut DRS and the IRS say they do not initiate contact with tax payers by email, text messages or social media to request personal and financial information such as PINS, passwords, credit card, banking or other financial account information. Anyone who receives a fraudulent email from someone saying they’re from the IRS should forward the email to phishing@irs.gov.

If you know you don’t owe taxes, or have no reason to think that you owe taxes, then report the incident to the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration (TIGTA) by filling out the “IRS Impersonation scam” form on TIGTA’s website, www.tigta.gov, or by calling 1-800-366-4484.

If you do have tax trouble or if you think you’ve been scammed, you can call the IRS at 1-800-829-1040. The IRS can help you with a payment issue, if there really is an issue. If you’ve been targeted by this scam, you can also file a consumer complaint with the Federal Trade Commission at http://www.ftc.gov, and you should add “IRS Telephone Scam” to the comments of your complaint.

Consumers with questions can contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Assistance Unit at 860-808-5420, the Department of Consumer Protection at 800-842-2649 or the Department of Revenue Services at 860-297-5962.