BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Things are back to normal after Bridgeport Hospital was put into lock down for a short time Friday afternoon.

A hospital spokesman said a woman was hurt in an argument with her boyfriend and went to the hospital with minor injuries.

Bridgeport Police and hospital security stepped up forces at entrances and exits in case the boyfriend showed up.

The lock down was lifted a short time later.

The woman was treated and has since been released.