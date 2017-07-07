Third trial set to begin in student dismemberment case

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — Jury selection has been scheduled for a third trial in the case of a Connecticut man charged with killing and dismembering his college student girlfriend after she broke up with him.

The first two trials of Jermaine Richards ended in mistrials after the juries deadlocked. Jury selection for the third trial is set to begin Friday.

Richards is charged with murder in the 2013 death of Alyssiah Wiley, of West Haven.

– FILE – Jermaine Richards in court (WTNH)

Wiley was a student at Eastern Connecticut State University in Willimantic. Her partial remains were found in Trumbull about a month after she was last seen with Richards outside of her dorm. Police say Wiley tried to break up with Richards via Facebook shortly before her death and he became upset.

Richards denies killing Wiley.

