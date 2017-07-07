Torrington Police investigate untimely death; determined device found in home not explosive

TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Police in Torrington are investigating after an untimely death on Friday night.

According to Torrington Police, they were called to what was determined to be an untimely death around 5:05 p.m. at a residence on Wolcott Avenue.

Once they were there, officers say there was a device that could have been some sort of explosive or something that could explode.

A bomb squad was brought in to check it out.

Residents in the area were asked to stay in their homes, but were given the option to leave the area if they wanted to.

The bomb squad has determined that the item was not an explosive and the area has been deemed safe.

Officials have not released the identity of the person who died.

News 8 will update this story as details are available.