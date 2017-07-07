Veteran Spotlight: Ed Schultz of Wallingford

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Ed Schultz of Wallingford served in the U.S. Navy from 1999 to 2005.

“Originally I was an electronic technician for the Agents Weapon System and after my schooling I went into search and rescue,” Schultz said.

He was deployed twice to Iraq and Afghanistan, but during a mission on his second tour the unthinkable happened.

“I was thrown across the ship that I was on and an M16 machine gun mount broke my fall,” Schultz explained.

He fractured his spine, but the extent of his injuries wasn’t known right away.

“I woke up one morning in Iraq and couldn’t move from the waist down,” Schultz recalled.

After spending two years in military hospitals recovering, he was honorably discharged.

“There’s not a day that goes by where in some capacity I don’t experience difficulties form those injuries,” Schultz said.

But that didn’t hold him back from achieving his goals. He went back to college and now has a new career.

“I’m very fortunate that I work at Liberty Bank and I work in the risk management department as the information security specialist,” Schultz explained.

While his current job may be different from his role the navy, Schultz still sees a connection between the two.

“To me being a veteran, you’re part of a club that unless you were a member of it you wouldn’t really understand the significance of it,” Schultz explained. “It’s something that you can’t really describe but you feel and that’s something I find very special in Liberty Bank, because you’re not just a person or a number you’re part of a team.”

