What’s Brewing: ducks arrested, ticket fighting site, and voice changes

(WTNH)-An unusual arrest in Pennsylvania this week. Four unlucky ducks were taken into custody, accused of loitering outside a gas station. They were booked and even had prints taken of their little webbed feet. Eventually the police took them home to their owner.

Getting a speeding ticket can be expensive and a pain if you decide to fight it in court. But a new company wants to handle it for you. Its called: TIKD. Here’s how it works: You go to their website, enter where and when they got the violation, the fine amount and a photo of the ticket. You then pay a one-time fee that’s always less than the original ticket. From there, TIKD assumes the liability for the outcome. The startup hires lawyers to fight the ticket and go to court in your place. If you get points on your license, you’ll get a refund and TIKD will also pay for the original ticket.

Does your voice change based on the social status of the person you’re talking to? According to a new study, people tend to use a higher pitch when talking to people they perceive to be of higher status. Why is this? According to researchers, a low-pitched voice sounds dominant, particularly in men. High-pitched voices, on the other hand, sound submissive.