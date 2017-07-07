Youth soccer league kicks off season with silent sidelines

(WTNH) — 45 million kids play organized sports in America, but right now, it’s their parents who are being benched.

The largest youth soccer league in South Carolina is kicking off the season with silent sidelines.

The change is coming this fall. 30,000 youth players are in the league.

Parents and players have mixed reactions about the change.

“I was a little surprised because I’m one of those who enjoys at times coaching from the sidelines,” said Brian Callahan, a soccer parent.

“I think it’s a good idea because I don’t like when my mom screams at me from the sidelines,” said Ashley Gonzales, a youth soccer player.

According to the South Carolina Referee Association, the number one reason game officials don’t return to the field is the sideline behavior of parents and fans.