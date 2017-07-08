25 high school students to train at state police academy

By Published:
- FILE - Connecticut State Police cruiser (WTNH / Noelle Gardner)

MERIDEN, Conn. (AP) — The Connecticut State Police Training Academy is set to host 25 high school students for a week of training and a shot at some college scholarships.

The 16- and 17-year-old cadets will begin the training Sunday at the Meriden Academy as part of the American Legion Connecticut State Police Youth Week. Officials say it’s designed to give the students insight into the training, duties and expectations of state troopers.

The program includes firearms training, criminal investigation, accident investigation, using laser speed measuring equipment and driving emergency vehicles. The students also will become certified in CPR and participate in daily physical conditioning.

The week concludes with a safety and survival course competition and graduation ceremony on July 15. Scholarships will be awarded, including a full scholarship to Goodwin College.

