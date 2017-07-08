7 arrested after unfurling banner at Chicago’s Trump Tower targeting president’s climate change stance

By Published:
Donald Trump
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with British Prime Minister Theresa May at the G20 Summit, Saturday, July 8, 2017, in Hamburg, Germany. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

(ABC News) — Seven protesters were arrested Friday after unfurling a banner from Chicago’s Trump Tower that targeted President Trump’s position on climate change.

The activists, who were from Greenpeace, hung a banner which featured an image of the earth and the words “defend” and “resist.”

“THIS is what peaceful, nonviolent creative resistance looks like,” Greenpeace tweeted.

Another tweet read, “The people of Chicago are all about resisting!”

“The Trump administration is attacking our communities & our planet. We will #RESIST!” read a subsequent tweet.

According to The Associated Press, the activists attempted to pull the banner to the 25th floor of the tower, where a 20-foot “TRUMP” sign is attached, but they didn’t manage to do so.

In a statement released earlier in the day, Greenpeace said “activists with Greenpeace USA are at Trump International Hotel in downtown Chicago, preparing to send a message that the Trump Administration can’t ignore.”

The AP, citing Chicago Police, reported that charges are pending against the activists, five males and two females.

And on Saturday morning, Greenpeace also targeted the president in Hamburg, Germany, where he is attending the G-20 summit. Activists from the group scaled a bridge and unfurled a banner that read “G-20: End Coal.”

