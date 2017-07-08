Bear breaks into Colorado home

(WTNH) — A bear made himself at home at a Colorado residence.

He went room to room inside the house, roaming the halls and looking for a late-night snack.

The bear was inside of the home for more than five hours!

The scariest part was that the homeowner was sleeping upstairs throughout the entire incident.

Wildlife officials tracked down the bear. It had to be euthanized because it was deemed to be a threat to the public.