Blac Chyna filed for temporary restraining orders against Rob Kardashian, her lawyer says

(ABC News) — Blac Chyna has filed for temporary restraining orders against Rob Kardashian after he allegedly leaked explicit photos of her, her attorney, Lisa Bloom, said Friday.

In a statement posted to Twitter, Bloom said that on Monday, she and her client will appear in court to request “the appropriate restraining orders.”

Kardashian, a California resident, has yet to address the announcement, and his representative did not immediately respond when contacted by ABC News.

“Mr. Kardashian, you are now on notice: revenge porn is illegal. Cyberbullying your ex is harassment,” Bloom’s statement reads. “Chyna and I both believe that this is an important women’s rights issue, as too many women and girls have been slut-shamed by exes. It stops now. Your attempts to shame and control her are hereby rejected. Her body, her choice. Her life, her choice. Back off.”

On Wednesday, Kardashian’s Instagram account shared graphic images of Chyna, whose given name is Angela Renée White, which may have violated state law that prohibits the distribution of what’s commonly referred to as “revenge porn.” After his Instagram profile was disabled, the pictures were uploaded to Twitter, and in series of tweets, Kardashian allegedly accused Chyna of infidelity, among other things.

“We are considering all legal options and recourses at this time,” Chyna’s attorney, Walter Mosley, who works as co-counsel with Bloom, said at the time.

According to Bloom, Chyna, 29, ended her relationship with Kardashian, also 29, earlier this year. The two reality stars were first linked in early 2016, and that April, they announced their engagement. They share a daughter, Dream, who was born last November.

