To apply for this position go to the Nexstar Media Group Career Portal.

Job Title

Digital Video Content Producer

Education

Bachelor’s Degree

Career Level

Entry Level

Location

Nexstar – WTNH – New Haven, CT 06510 US (Primary)

Category

News

Job Type

Full-time

Job Description

Digital Video Producer will assist the Digital Executive Producer, Director of Audience Development, and WTNH.com staff to create, publish and share videos across all of WTNH.com’s digital platforms.

Use strong editorial judgement to select bite size pieces of video to create talkable/shareable moments for digital stories and social media posts.

Must be able to tell a story visually, utilizing video and text overlays to create a visual narrative.

Ingest and edit raw video from the field.

This individual will work with the WTNH field crews to ensure timely delivery of video, photo and contextual assets used to create short-form digital content. This position will interact with reporters and photographers in the field to ensure we are getting the content that is needed.

A familiarity with video program Animoto and/or Videolicious is preferred.

Understanding of social platforms and consumption patterns of videos across Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Continuously having a pulse on trending and topical local stories to optimize on in a timely manner.

Firm understanding of key video metrics to measure success and performance of content.

Must be a motivated, self-starter who can multi-task and communicate effectively across various audiences.

Be flexible in your schedule, you could work nights, weekends and holidays.

Web Producer responsibilities as needed; including writing stories, editing video, editing photos, proofreading and publishing stories, sending push alerts, sending breaking news emails, creating and updating photo galleries, optimizing the WTNH.com homepage, and posting breaking news to social media.

Additional Information:

Work samples of digital video content are required. Please send links to recent work samples and/or a video portfolio.

Work Environment/Mental/Physical Requirements:

High stress environment with deadline pressures.

NOTE:

This job description contains the basic requirements for the position and is NOT intended to be a complete list of responsibilities; other duties may be assigned as needed.

To be considered for this position you must apply online.

EOE/MINORITIES/FEMALES/VETERANS/DISABLED

