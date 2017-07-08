Groton Police arrest man on charges related to promoting prostitution

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — An online advertisement led to the arrest of a man suspected of promoting prostitution.

According to officials, Groton Police and the Regional Community Enhancement Task Force began a joint investigation into prostitution occurring in a local hotel.

This led to the arrest of Reginald Green, 27, of Quaker Hill.

Officials determined Green manipulated a woman posted in the advertisement to engage in the act being depicted.

Officers arrested Green and seized an amount of U.S. currency. He is being held at the Groton Town Police Department on a $50,000 surety bond.