Hartford Police investigating shooting at nightclub

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two suspects are in custody following a shooting at a Hartford nightclub early Saturday morning.

Around 1:38 a.m., officers from Hartford Police were sent to the nightclub named “Sexy Lounge Bar,” located at 880 Maple Avenue, on reports of a disturbance taking place.

Once at the scene, officers said they heard gunfire coming from inside the building. Two suspects were then detained by police, with one of them carrying a firearm.

A victim later arrived at a local hospital and was treated for a gunshot wound to her finger.

The names of the suspects or the victim have not yet been released.

The investigation remains ongoing.

