Humid today – Better Tomorrow

Meteorologist Kevin Arnone:

Well after a few nice days across Connecticut the rain and humidity returned in a big way Friday! Although today will not be as wet as what we saw yesterday, the humidity will still be very high with dew point temperatures stuck in the mid to upper 60s.

Sun and clouds will be the story for the first half of the day but then a line of showers and storms will roll though Connecticut later this afternoon and into the evening. The timing is 2PM-7PM from NW CT to SE CT. Not everyone will see a thunderstorm, so just keep an eye on the radar if you’re doing anything outdoors this afternoon.

The biggest threat from these storms will be heavy rain and some wind. We’re not expecting any tornadoes or hail. After these storms pass on by this evening the humidity will lower and so will the temperatures. We’ll see upper 50s to low 60s by early tomorrow morning, so you can open up the windows!

Sunday is looking much better with temps in the low 80s, sunshine and much lower humidity! We’ll call it a top 10 weather day! As far as next week is concerned, not big time heat is in the forecast but it looks to turn unsettled towards the second half of the week with some scattered showers.

Meteorologist Kevin Arnone

