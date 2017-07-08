Local medical group starts supervised weight loss program

Related Coverage Tips on cultivating a healthy body image

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The battle to lose weight can be uphill for many.

A local medical group, Starling Physicians, is starting a supervised weight loss program.

The group has chosen the ‘Ideal Protein System’ as part of its ‘Slim Start’ program.

The group says it wants to help them its patients lose weight but keep it off for good.

Dr. Syed Hadi says the key is eating healthy.

“Diet does not mean starvation, the idea is to eat a healthy meal,” Dr. Hadi said. “When you are trying to achieve weight loss you need to take away carbohydrates, these are the culprits and of course unhealthy fats. We supplement these with proteins.”