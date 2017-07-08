Massachusetts girl survives three-story fall

WTNH.com staff Published:

DORCHESTER, Mass. (WTNH) — A little girl in Massachusetts is lucky to be alive.

The six-year-old fell three stories from an open window on Friday.

The little girl told investigators that when she fell out of the window, both of her parents were home.

This marks the latest in a string of recent accidents in The Bay State.

A 5-year-old in Brookline died after she fell 35 feet out of a fourth-story window on Monday, while a toddler in Framingham was seriously injured after falling out of a third floor window onto her driveway.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s