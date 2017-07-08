Massachusetts girl survives three-story fall

DORCHESTER, Mass. (WTNH) — A little girl in Massachusetts is lucky to be alive.

The six-year-old fell three stories from an open window on Friday.

The little girl told investigators that when she fell out of the window, both of her parents were home.

This marks the latest in a string of recent accidents in The Bay State.

A 5-year-old in Brookline died after she fell 35 feet out of a fourth-story window on Monday, while a toddler in Framingham was seriously injured after falling out of a third floor window onto her driveway.