Mexican artist to produce mural on vacant New Haven school

By Published:
- FILE - New Haven City Hall (WTNH)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — An artist from Mexico is planning to work with residents of a New Haven, neighborhood this weekend to paint a mural on a vacant school building.

Emilio Herrera Corichi from Puebla, Mexico, plans to work on the project all day Saturday and Sunday at the former Strong School building in the city’s Fair Haven section.

The painter has a history of working together with community groups to produce art collaboratively.

A local fundraising campaign helped to raise the money for the project at the shuttered school building.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s