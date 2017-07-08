Multiple people arrested following demonstration in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Four people have been arrested after a demonstration took place on the New Haven Green Saturday afternoon.

According to New Haven Police, a far-right political group identified as the Proud Boys arrived at the Green and were met with three to four dozen counter-protesters who were against the group.

Police arrived as tensions flared and members of both groups then began to disburse.

Officials escorted remaining protesters to their vehicles.

Police say all four arrested are facing charges related to disorderly conduct and interfering with police work. One of those arrested was sent to a hospital for treatment for pepper spray.