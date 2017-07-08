Nanny accused of burning, beating kids accepts plea deal

Lidia Quilligana (Photo: Danbury Police)

DANBURY, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut nanny accused of burning a 3-year-old’s hand and leg on a hot stove, lifting her up by her hair and trapping her inside a toy chest has accepted a plea deal.

The News-Times reports Lidia Quilligana pleaded guilty Thursday to second-degree assault, which was reduced from first-degree assault in exchange for pleading guilty to 24 counts of risk of injury to a minor.

Quilligana pleaded guilty to some charges under the Alford doctrine, meaning she doesn’t agree with all the evidence but acknowledges there’s enough for a conviction.

She will be sentenced Aug. 22.

Police say Quilligana was arrested in 2015 after she was caught on video abusing the 3-year-old and her 1-year-old twin siblings. Prosecutors say she also ripped hair out of the children’s heads.

