New London facing multiple drug-related charges attempts to flee arrest

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A New London man attempted to flee officers on Friday after police discovered an amount of cocaine and heroin packaged for sale in his possession.

Robert McIntear, 29, of New London was brought into custody after he tried to flee Groton Police officers and resisted arrest. He is suspected of selling drugs at a local hotel.

McIntear was held at Groton Town Police Department before posting a $50,000 surety bond.

He is facing numerous charges including Possession of Heroin with Intent to Sell (WITS), Possession of Cocaine WITS, and Possession of Marijuana, among other charges.