New London Police searching for robbery suspects

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — New London Police are looking for two men who allegedly robbed a man at gunpoint on Friday night.

According to police, a man walked into the New London Fire Department headquarters just before 9:30 p.m. who said two men robbed him of $570. The victim says that one suspect displayed a gun during the robbery.

The victim described the suspects as one Hispanic man standing approximately 5’6″ and having an average build with scruffy facial hair and one black male of average size.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact New London Police at 860-447-5269.