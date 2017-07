OAKLAND, Calif. (WTNH) — Investigators have been working the scene of a massive inferno in Oakland.

They say there are reasons to believe arson may have had a hand in starting the blaze.

The fire grew so hot that it peeled away the complex’s facade. It even sent a giant crane spinning up in smoke.

There are concerns the building could collapse after being weakened by the fire. Due to safety concerns, emergency crews and engineers are currently working on taking it apart.