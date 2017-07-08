Situation involving barricaded person in Hartford ends peacefully

(Photo Courtesy: DCOP Brian Foley)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Police negotiated with a barricaded person on Saturday morning.

(Photo Courtesy: DCOP Brian Foley)

According to Deputy Chief Brian Foley, police believe the person may be connected to an armed robbery.

The incident ended peacefully as the suspect surrendered to police negotiators. The suspect has been taken into custody.

(Photo Courtesy: DCOP Brian Foley)

Albany Avenue is shut down in the area of Vine Street while police remain on the scene.

According to Foley, buildings in the vicinity were evacuated as a precaution.

There is no word yet on when the street will reopen.

The investigation of the robbery is ongoing.

News 8 will update this story with more details as they become available.