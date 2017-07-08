Situation involving barricaded person in Hartford ends peacefully

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Police negotiated with a barricaded person on Saturday morning.

According to Deputy Chief Brian Foley, police believe the person may be connected to an armed robbery.

The incident ended peacefully as the suspect surrendered to police negotiators. The suspect has been taken into custody.

Albany Avenue is shut down in the area of Vine Street while police remain on the scene.

According to Foley, buildings in the vicinity were evacuated as a precaution.

Buildings in immediate vicinity evacuated for precautionary reasons. We do not believe this is a hostage situation. — D/C Foley (@LtFoley) July 8, 2017

There is no word yet on when the street will reopen.

The investigation of the robbery is ongoing.

