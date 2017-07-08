Rock the Red Run held in West Hartford

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — About 1,000 rocked the red and were ready to run at Elizabeth Park in West Hartford on Saturday morning.

The Rock the Red Run kicked off around 8 a.m. as mother and daughter duos participated in the run.

The run raises money for local charities as participants honor loved ones throughout the race that welcomes women of all ages and experience levels.

The event is held annually by the Hartford Marathon Foundation.

The 3.1-mile run starts and finishes in the Elizabeth Park Rose Gardens.

 

