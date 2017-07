WOODSTOCK, Conn. (WTNH) — After a car hit a pole, Route 169 in Woodstock is closed Saturday morning.

According to Connecticut’s Department of Transportation, Route 169 is closed at Dividend Road after a car crashed into a pole. They say this accident was reported at 3:07 a.m Saturday.

State Police say Eversource is on scene to fix the damaged pole. They say no one was injured in this accident.

There is also no word on when Route 169 will reopen.

