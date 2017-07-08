Sailfest celebrates 40 years of fun in New London

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — Sailfest brought the community together in New London, offering fried dough, French fries and even a Ferris wheel. There was live music and shopping.

The family friendly festival is held by the water. It started on Friday and ends on Sunday. Organizers expect 300,000 people over the three days of the festival.

“A lot of people, a lot of people, [it’s] crowded,” said Matthew Craig, of Putnam. “I don’t really mind because it’s just fun.”

Though Sailfest is held every summer, this year was the festival’s 40th anniversary. It was a way for families to spend some time together by the water or playing carnival games.

“I’m enjoying it right now, all the rides, the food,” said Thomas Rose of Westerly, Rhode Island. “It’s a great time.”

Of course, Sailfest lived up to its name. There were boats of all kinds out on the water; many took people out for rides. On the water or on land, people were just glad to be outside.

“It’s pretty nice, a little humid, but we’ve got sun and wind,” said Parker Murphy of Westerly, RI. “The breeze is good, so it’s a good time.”

Of course, there was always ice cream to help kids and adults cool off. More than 100 vendors sold everything from food to clothing. People came from all over Connecticut and out of state to enjoy the festival. They enjoyed the fireworks on Saturday night.

“I just like the vibes. I think the fireworks are nice,” said Murphy. “It’s just a good time all around. They’ve got good food, good rides.”

The 5K Road Race kicks off on Sunday morning at 9 o’clock.