Shore Line East offering trains to New London Sailfest fireworks

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Shore Line East is offering trains from New Haven to New London‘s Sailfest fireworks Saturday.

According to officials, there are three trains that will depart from New Haven Union Station Saturday for riders to arrive on time for New London’s fireworks celebration that start at 9 p.m.

They say for riders trying to get to the fireworks they are able to choose from the following trains:

Train 3626 departs from New Haven Union Station at 2:12 p.m.

Train 3638 departs from New Haven Union Station at 5:12 p.m.

Train 3042 departs from New Haven Union Station at 6:12 p.m.

The commuter rail service adds that Train 3652 that will depart from New Haven Union Station at 8:45 p.m. will not arrive in New London in time for the fireworks.

Officials say for when leaving the fireworks they say train 3695 will depart from New London at 11 p.m. and will arrive at New Haven Union Station as 12:10 a.m.