Somalia’s internet outage costing country $10 million a day

By Published:
SOMALIA
Map locates Mogadishu, Somalia; 1c x 2 inches; 46.5 mm x 50 mm;

HARGEISA, Somalia (AP) — Somalia’s government says a widespread internet outage that began roughly two weeks ago is costing the Horn of Africa nation about $10 million each day and is a “major disaster.”

The post and telecommunications minister, Abdi Anshur Hassan, told a press conference Saturday that Somalia has lost more than $130 million so far.

The loss of internet service has sparked anger across Somalia and affected the central and southern parts of the country including the capital, Mogadishu.

The minister didn’t say what caused the outage, but officials and internet providers have attributed the problem to a commercial ship that they said cut an undersea cable.

Hassan says the government is working to restore internet service as quickly as possible.

Somalia is trying to emerge from a quarter-century of conflict.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s