Squantz Pond State Park is closed to swimming

Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield. (Photo Courtesy: CT.gov/DEEP)

NEW FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield has been closed to swimming Saturday morning.

According to Connecticut’s Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP), the state park is closed to swimming due to high bacteria levels.

However, Connecticut’s Department of Transportation says the New Fairfield state park is still open for picnics.

According to DEEP officials, the state park will be closed to swimming until Thursday, July 13.

There is no word on what may have caused the high level of bacteria.

