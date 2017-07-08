Tips on cultivating a healthy body image

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s summertime and everyone thinks fun in the sun, but for some, the summer blues over body image is a real thing.

To combat this, Dr. Judith Zackson has tips on gaining a healthier body image.

To avoid unhealthy extremes, Dr. Zackson suggests you stop obsessing over your weight. Instead, you should shift your focus from how you look to who you are and don’t focus on flaws.

She says being hyper aware of your perceived imperfections and comparing yourself to other people’s bodies is unhealthy.

“Shoot for strong, not skinny,” she said.